Community leader Bob Parrish passes away

Former Great Bend businessman, Mayor, and community leader Bob Parrish passed away Thursday, one day shy of his 90th birthday. The well know Parrish also served on the Great Bend City Council and was the recipient of the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award in 2007, and served as Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade in 2010.

Many people came to know Bob because of a radio show on 1590 KVGB that he hosted with Jigg Schultz and former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle, a program that ran from 1998 to 2002. The trio produced 100 different shows that looked back on the history of Great Bend and Barton County, programs that can still be heard every Monday at 11:05 on KVGB.

Those comments from Mr. Parrish were made just last month on February 14th during part 10 of a series of programs on the Walnut crossing. Parrish came to the radio station in late November and wanted to do a series on the historical Walnut Crossing on the Sante Fe Trail because he didn’t think they spent enough time on the historical significance of the crossing when they did their earlier programs.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great

Bend.