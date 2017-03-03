Search continues for Kan. suspect who fired gun during robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County continue investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect. On Thursday, they released new images of the suspect.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday February 27, police responded to report of an armed robbery in the 900 Block of SW 37th in Topeka, according to a media release.

A suspect, described as a white male in his 20s had entered the business, fired a gun into the ceiling and demanded money.

He was last seen running north from the business and then west on Devon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.