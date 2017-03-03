Progress continues on second phase of Great Bend apartments

Progress is starting to become more noticeable for the second phase of the Great Bend apartments at The Reserves at Trail Ridge. Both the concrete slabs are in the place and framing continues to go vertical for the housing units at 811 Grant Street, next to Walmart.

Matt Gillam serves as the Vice President of Development for Overland Property Group, the acting developer for the apartment. Gillam says the nicer weather has assisted with construction getting ahead of schedule.

Gillam says they are looking for a September 2017 date to have the construction on the 48-unit apartment complex complete.

The complex, when all said and done, will consist of 96 units. Gillam says the second phase of building will look exactly the same as the first phase except there will be one-bedroom apartments in the new structure.

The new buildings will consist of 12 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units. The low-income apartment complex is the first apartments built of this size in Great Bend since the 1970s.

Questions on the need for more low-income housing, increased crime, and giving the developer Overland Property Group tax credits through a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) were potential barricades at the Great Bend City Council meetings. The council approved the RHID with a 6-2 vote. Council member Mike Zinn and Brock McPherson voted against the motion.