Cop Shop (3/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/2)
Theft
At 8:33 a.m. a theft was reported at 418 Walnut Street in Heizer.
Traumatic Injuries
At 10:34 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at NW 150 Road & NW 90 Avenue in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/2)
Prowler
At 4:46 a.m. reports were made of Jacob Hoch breaking into a shed at 3408 Lakin Avenue. Hoch was arrested for burglary and possession.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 7:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2526 Quivira Avenue.
Theft
At 9:08 a.m. theft of a Kansas plate 052GRF was reported at 809 Coolidge Street 113.
At 1:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 3413 10th Street.
Fire
At 7:20 p.m. a report of a fire in the backyard of the residence was made at 2022 Van Buren Street.
3/3
Warrant Arrest
At 12:58 a.m. an officer arrested Victoria Morton on a GBMC warrant in the 2800 block of Adams Street.
Leave a Reply