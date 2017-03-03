Cop Shop (3/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/2)

Theft

At 8:33 a.m. a theft was reported at 418 Walnut Street in Heizer.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:34 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at NW 150 Road & NW 90 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/2)

Prowler

At 4:46 a.m. reports were made of Jacob Hoch breaking into a shed at 3408 Lakin Avenue. Hoch was arrested for burglary and possession.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 7:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2526 Quivira Avenue.

Theft

At 9:08 a.m. theft of a Kansas plate 052GRF was reported at 809 Coolidge Street 113.

At 1:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 3413 10th Street.

Fire

At 7:20 p.m. a report of a fire in the backyard of the residence was made at 2022 Van Buren Street.

3/3

Warrant Arrest

At 12:58 a.m. an officer arrested Victoria Morton on a GBMC warrant in the 2800 block of Adams Street.