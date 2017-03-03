Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/2)

BOOKED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Rachel Kelley of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for non-residential burglary and attempted theft, bond is set at $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Lucas McMichael of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no turn signal, no insurance after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jacob King to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Matthew Harsh to the Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Kenneth Brown of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court after receiving order of release.

RELEASED: Tony Chambers of Hoisington for Stafford County District Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Brenda K. Brown of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lori Ficus on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, served sentence.

RELEASED: Sarah Smith-Orr on Barton County District Court warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, criminal possession of explosives, flee and elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm after posting a $50,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.