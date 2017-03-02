Thursday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.