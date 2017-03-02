Great Bend Post

Thursday Weather

Slightly above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be in place across the region on Thursday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

