Kansas and Arizona State agree to home-and-home series

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Top-ranked Kansas and Arizona State will play a home-and-home series starting next season in Lawrence.

The Sun Devils will play at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 10 then the Jayhawks will visit Tempe on Dec. 22, 2018.

Kansas and Arizona State have met nine times, the last in the second round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks have not played at Arizona State since the 1990 season opener.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has tried to beef up the Sun Devils’ schedule in his two seasons in the desert, including games against Kentucky and Creighton this year.