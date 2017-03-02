Kan. woman accused in husband’s shooting death to undergo tests

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 50-year-old woman accused of killing her estranged husband in Leavenworth, Kansas, will undergo mental competency testing.

The Leavenworth Times reports that a Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday ordered the testing for Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kansas. She’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.

Leavenworth police say Gary Frantz was shot several times Jan. 27 on a Leavenworth parking lot. Barbara Frantz was arrested hours later in Burlingame, Kansas.

Police have said the case involved domestic violence but did not offer further details.

The Kansas City Star has reported that Barbara Frantz referred to Gary Frantz as her ex-husband in a Facebook post in December. He listed his marital status on Facebook as separated.