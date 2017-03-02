GUY L. SUNDERLAND

Guy L. Sunderland, age 74 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away at his home in Great Bend on Monday evening, February 27, 2017. Guy was born on February 3, 1943 at Ellsworth, Kansas to Guy and Etta May (McAtfee) Sunderland. Raised in Ellsworth, he also lived in Indiana, New Mexico, Arizona, and Garden City, Kansas before coming to Great Bend in 1992. Guy was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served for 9 years, and a portion of that was time he was stationed in Guatemala. He worked as a painter and upholsterer in auto body repair shops and also worked for Walmart prior to his retirement. Guy was united in marriage to Karen L. (Mullenix) Brueggeman on March 10, 1977 at Great Bend, Kansas. He was a member of the Ellsworth American Legion, where he served as Past Vice Commander. Guy loved fishing and hunting, jigsaw puzzles, adult coloring books, and life.

Guy is survived by his wife, Karen L. Sunderland of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters: Desiree Werth of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Dawn Feist of Great Bend, Kansas; six grandchildren: Ashley Werth, Keshia Werth, Sydney Werth, Jotni Pankey, Kialy Giesking, and Sarah Tisdale; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters: Sue Anne Murray and Mandi Kay Alexander; one stepson, Brian Keith Brueggeman; and two sisters: Ellen Woods and Frankie Duree.

According to Guy’s wishes, he has been interred at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge, Kansas. Memorial donations are designated to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

