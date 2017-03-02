Great Bend Noon Lion’s Club donates to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

United Way of Central Kansas was honored to be presented with a donation from the Noon Lion’s Club to help bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Great Bend.

The Lion’s Club has been a part of Great Bend for 100 years and does annual fundraisers to support various causes in our community. Their fundraisers include an annual Spaghetti Dinner in October as well as concession stand at the Farm & Ranch Expo. They use these funds to support many different programs and agencies including Family Crisis Center, Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, and scholarships to a GBHS senior, as well as other community projects. The main focus for the Lion’s Club is vision and they provide glasses for students in the community who are in need.

The Noon Lion’s Club decided to help fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library because “Literacy is the foundation for learning.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library would provide a free book for all children age 0-5 who reside in Zip Code 67530.

If you would like to join the Noon Lion’s Club by making a donation to see this program implemented in Great Bend, you can send in a donation to UWCK, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530.