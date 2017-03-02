Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
