Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.