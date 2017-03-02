Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Dangerous fire conditions expected for Friday afternoon and early evening across the region. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Dangerous fire conditions expected for Friday afternoon and early evening across the region. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *