Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A The “Dream Center” Show hosted by Scott Donovon. Guests include Dream Center Director Kimberly Becker.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – A Friday Free-For-All from Commodity Classic
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”
.
Leave a Reply