GREAT BEND — Faye Fisher Hanks, 91, died Feb. 24, 2017, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. She was born April 18, 1925, in Bastrop County, Texas, the daughter of Manson Obed and Pearl (Fisher) Hanks. A Great Bend resident since 1994, coming from Texas, Miss Hanks was a home care provider for many years.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hanks and Ivan Hanks.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Great Bend, with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home.

