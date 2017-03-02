Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Elton E. Steinert, 68, died February 27, 2017, at Almost Home, Great Bend. He was born March 10, 1948 in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Paul and Nima (Ochs) Steinert. Elton graduated from Hoisington High School in 1966, and then attended Ft. Hays State College, Hays. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Army.

On May 5, 1968, he married Kay Gustin in Galatia. She survives.

A longtime resident of the Galatia area, Elton was a farmer and also worked for Superior Essex. Elton and Kay moved to Hoisington in 1999.

He was a member of United Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Milberger, where he served on the church council. He was also a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kay Steinert; children, Kevin Steinert and wife Jamie of Derby, Tammy Patrick and husband Brett of Denver, Colo., Mike Steinert and wife Sally of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Andy Steinert and wife Tricia of Ft. Morgan, Colo.; brothers, Dennis Steinert and wife Jane of Russell, Arlyn Steinert and wife Cindy of Hoisington; sisters, Donna Donovan and husband Gerald of Hoisington, and Carol Herthel of Overland Park, Kansas; twelve grandchildren, Hannah, Olivia and Audrey Steinert, Michael Snapp, Cole and Cody Patrick, Bryce Mills, Riley and Brooklyn Steinert, Ally and Mady Stroh, and Alyssa Heesacker.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1101 N. Vine, Hoisington. Funeral will be 10:30 am, March 4, 2017, at United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galatia. Memorials may be made to United Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Milberger, Kans for Kids, or Almost Home, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.