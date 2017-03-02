Cop Shop (3/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/1)

Chase All Units

At 12:57 a.m. a chase was executed at NW 10 Avenue & NW 110 Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:04 a.m. a one-vehicle accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 30 Road.

Fire

At 9:01 a.m. a fire was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 192.

Theft

At 12:16 p.m. a theft was reported at S. US 281 Highway & SE 60 Road.

At 1:11 p.m. a theft was reported at 3706 Railroad Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 2 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 178 S. Washington Avenue.