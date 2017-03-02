GREAT BEND — Carley M. Day, 82, died Feb. 28, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born April 4, 1934, at Prague, Okla., the daughter of Charles E. and Helen (Coleman) Smith. She married Edwin Harold Day June 20, 1952, at Prague, Okla. He died Aug. 9, 2010. A Great Bend resident since 1954, coming from Stillwater, Okla., Mrs. Day was the long-time manager of Howard’s Apparel.

Mrs. Day was a member of Central Baptist Church and an active member of the American Baptist Women’s Group.

Survivors include one son, Michael Day and his wife Joan of Pratt; son-in-law, Edd Jackson of Great Bend; three brothers, Bob Smith and his wife Regina, Jerry Smith and his wife Sharon and Sam Smith and his wife Linda, all of Prague, Okla; three sisters, Joyce Ellison and her husband Gene, Frances Simek and her husband T. J. and Sue Schima, all of Prague; five grandchildren, Chris Short and his wife Jennifer of Andover, Daylin Short of Lakewood, Colo., Jeff Jackson and his wife Alexandra of Olpe, Amanda Day of Hays, and Shanda Day of Wichita; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Jackson, and two sisters, Mary Ann Gregory and Mindy Calger.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Central Baptist Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. David Walters and Pastor John Grummon officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Central Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

