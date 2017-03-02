Burglar caught in Great Bend & drug warrant results in 2 arrests

Drug Search Warrant

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence at 1123 Stone Street, Apartment A. The search warrant was based on information indicating that drugs were being sold from this location.

When officers knocked on the door and announced that they had a search warrant, the individuals inside refused to come to the door. Officers forced open the door and secured the individuals found inside.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found evidence that a large quantity of marijuana had been flushed down a toilet in the house. The quantity of product flushed was enough that it had actually clogged the toilet.

Devon Baker, age 19, and Sean Taborsky, age 19, both students at Barton Community College, were arrested and turned over to the Barton County Jail. They were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

A third person, Tyrone Poole, age 19, was also on scene during the execution of the warrant, but was released on scene.

Burglar Apprehended

On March 2, 2017 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Great Bend Police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Lakin Street in reference to a possible burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, they searched the area and found Jacob Hoch, age 20, hiding in a shed in the backyard. During a search of Hoch’s person, officers located methamphetamine and various burglary tools in his possession. Hoch was taken into custody and turned over to the Barton County Jail on charges of Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.