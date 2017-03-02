GREAT BEND — Betty Lou Ferrell, 91, died March 1, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City. She was born Sept. 22, 1925, at Garden City, the daughter of Ernest Eugene and Olive (Douglas) Webb. She married Ronell Bombardier Oct. 10, 1943. He died Aug. 29, 1971. She married LaVerne Townsend Sept. 13, 1974. He died June 25, 1977. She then married A.J. Ferrell June 23, 1985. He died Nov. 28, 2006. A Great Bend resident since 1950, moving from Garden City, also residing in Albuquerque, N.M., and Elizabethton, Tenn., Betty had worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell, Great Bend, and served as a secretary and dispatch operator for the Great Bend Police Department. Later moving to Elizabethton, Tenn., she worked as an operator for Intermountain Telephone Company.

Betty was a member of First Christian Church, American Legion Argonne Post 180 Auxiliary, and a former advisory board member for the Senior Center, all of Great Bend.

Survivors include one son, Randy Bombardier and wife Natasha of Vancouver, Wash.; three daughters: Diane Effertz of Great Bend, Deb Millikan and husband Mike of Olathe, and Cindy Dobratz and husband Don of Dodge City; one step-daughter: Virginia Shawver of Augusta; one brother, Darrell Webb of Wichita; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three step-children, Tom Ferrell, Jack Ferrell, and Mary Kay Beal; one son-in-law, Henry Effertz; and four brothers, Kenneth Webb, Elmer Webb, Gene Webb, and Vernon Webb.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017, at First Christian Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Joshua Leu officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery North. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with First Christian Church or Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530