Barton softball splits with Pratt

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to salvage Wednesday’s conference opening doubleheader versus Pratt Community College.

The Beavers took game one 7-4 and had a third inning lead before the Barton bats heated up with two four-run innings to dispatch the Beaver in six innings 13-5. The split leaves the Cougars at 12-4 on the season while Pratt improves to 2-22 following a rugged pre-conference schedule.

Barton will stay in conference play for their next contest hosting Garden City Community College Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at Cougar Field.