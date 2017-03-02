Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/1)

BOOKED: Davin Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Andrea Moser of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $2,000.00 C/S. Rush County District warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Lucas McMichael of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no turn signal, no insurance, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Devon Baker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of hallucinogenic and interference with law enforcement, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Sean Taborsky of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of hallucinogenic and interference with law enforcement, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jessica Polzin of Lyons on probation violation serve sentence in full on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Davin Mills of Great Bend for GBMC case domestic battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Devon Baker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of hallucinogenic and interference with law enforcement after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sean Taborsky of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of hallucinogenic and interference with law enforcement after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.