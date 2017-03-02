Barton Baseball’s Pittman becomes second straight Cougar to earn conference honor

bartonsports.com – For the second straight week a member of the Barton Community College baseball team has been awarded the weekly conference award as Trey Pittman’s performance last week earned the KJCCC Division I Player of the Week honor. Sharing the week three award with Neosho County’s Josh Norlin, Pittman also joins fellow Cougar Mason Hiser to receive the honor after Hiser’s week two pitching performance.

Pittman had a big weekend for the Cougars out of the 4-hole helping Barton sweep the four-game set against Western Nebraska Community College. Hitting .500 during the wood bat series with four extra base hits, the Mississippi sophomore’s seven hits in fourteen at-bats included a double and three triples in driving in seven runs.

In addition to his performance at the plate, the first baseman was flawless in the field on his twenty-five chances including a great concentrated catch amongst the traffic of the Western Nebraska dugout and anchoring the back end of three double-plays.

The weekend sweep and Tuesday’s latest victory ran the Cougars’ win streak to eight straight improving to 11-2 on the season headed into this weekend’s conference opening four-game series at Butler Community College. First pitch for Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheader slated for 1:00 p.m. at El Dorado’s McDonald Stadium.