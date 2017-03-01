Warm weather giving wheat crop a boost that it may not really need right

It’s hard to believe but in just over three months combines will be harvesting the 2017 hard red winter wheat crop in Barton County.

According to Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler, that crop is doing fairly well although as always, some rain would be much appreciated.

Mauler says these early warm temperatures can cause some problems like the elongation of the stem, a condition that has been reported in a K-State research plot in Reno County.

Monday’s crop report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service indicated that the winter wheat crop in Kansas was rated 5-percent very poor, 16-percent poor, 36-percent fair, 40-percent good, and 3-percent of the crop was rated to be in excellent condition.