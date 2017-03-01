Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Burrton 46, Peabody-Burns 32
Little River 58, Goessel 45
Olpe 48, Chetopa 21
Rock Hills 41, Thunder Ridge 29
Southern Coffey 54, St. Paul 48
Stockton 46, Lakeside 37
Division II
Argonia 60, Cunningham 39
Bucklin 82, Western Plains-Healy 44
Elyria Christian 85, Tescott 17
Fowler 71, Rolla 46
Greeley County 56, Golden Plains 49
Marais des Cygnes Valley 51, Altoona-Midway 21
Natoma 40, Palco 38
South Haven 66, Stafford 28
Wetmore 67, BV Randolph 43
Wilson 60, Chase 47
Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Belle Plaine 67, Eureka 47
Beloit 69, Hoisington 38
Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48
Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39
Cimarron 55, Syracuse 16
Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56
Council Grove 50, Marion 47
Douglass 54, Neodesha 42
Ellsworth 55, Hays-TMP-Marian 44
Erie 47, Southeast 35
Galena 86, Northeast-Arma 44
Halstead 47, Chaparral 38
Hesston 49, Kingman 23
Hugoton 56, Lyons 37
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Southwestern Hts. 27
Jayhawk Linn 41, Cherryvale 37
Marysville 60, Hiawatha 39
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57, Atchison County 25
Mission Valley 45, Osage City 35
Norton 59, Russell 37
Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48
Phillipsburg 54, Minneapolis 25
Remington 49, Fredonia 42, OT
Riverton 48, Humboldt 44
Rossville 66, Royal Valley 62
Sabetha 39, Horton 37
Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31
Southeast Saline 64, Central Heights 36
St. Mary’s 70, Riley County 50
Sterling 82, Lakin 60
Wellsville 71, West Franklin 32
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division II
Cheylin 47, Greeley County 40
Marais des Cygnes Valley 37, Altoona-Midway 14
Palco 29, Natoma 26
Rolla 37, Deerfield 33
Western Plains-Healy 43, Pawnee Heights 34
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Berean Academy 63, Burden Central 9
Canton-Galva 61, Northern Heights 54
Central Plains 86, Pratt Skyline 16
Chase County 52, Lyndon 10
Elkhart 48, Wichita County 31
Ell-Saline 54, Valley Heights 47
Ellinwood 37, Kiowa County 34
Flinthills 67, Oxford 36
Herington 36, Inman 34
Hill City 45, Trego 30
Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29
Jefferson North 58, McLouth 26
Kinsley 64, Medicine Lodge 41
Madison/Hamilton 64, Yates Center 29
Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23
Meade 69, Ness City 47
Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25
Oakley 33, Spearville 32
Oswego 46, Uniontown 43, OT
Rawlins County 49, Ellis 37
Republic County 62, Solomon 24
Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24
St. John 45, Macksville 24
Sublette 53, Johnson-Stanton County 26
Udall 62, Bluestem 48
Valley Falls 35, Troy 25
Wabaunsee 62, Salina Sacred Heart 19
Washington County 58, Lincoln 19
Leave a Reply