Great Bend Fire Department offering free CPR training

How would you feel if someone were to have a heart attack and there was nothing you could do? That terrible helpless feeling can be avoided if you are properly trained in hands on CPR, something that anyone can learn by attending free CPR training classes this Saturday in Great Bend. The course is being taught by members of the Great Bend Fire Department including Battalion Chief John Stettinger who has done this type of training for over 33 years.

Stettinger says there have been too many times that someone has told him how helpless they felt when someone in need was in trouble but they didn’t know what to do.

The free training sessions will be held this Saturday at the Great Bend Recreation Center with sessions running from 9 am to Noon. Each session lasts around 30 minutes and there is no registration required to participate.

The Rec Center is located at 1214 Stone Street in Great Bend.