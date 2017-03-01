Cop Shop (2/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/28)

Vehicle Impound / Release

At 12:07 a.m. a vehicle impound was made for an abandoned and road hazard at the 10 block NE 20 Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:44 a.m. Christina Bennett advised she does not want Bonnie Roth coming to her residence at 5506 Oil Center Road North.

Theft

At 9:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 51 McKinley Street.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/28)

Fraud

At 2:14 p.m. Landmark National Bank, 5200 Broadway Avenue, reported a theft.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:14 p.m. Andrea Montes was driving west through the intersection at 17th & Heizer and struck Grady Sterba’s vehicle that was northbound through the intersection.

Fraud

At 4:09 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.

At 4:10 p.m. Walgreens, 3920 10th Street, reported a theft case.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:40 p.m. William Rowe was arrested in the 2000 block of Baker Avenue on two warrants. Rowe was transported to the Barton County Jail and booked in lieu of $6,000.00 bond.

Diabetic Problems

At 9:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1921 Polk Street.

Sex Offense

At 9:34 p.m. a sex offense was reported at Veterans Park, 4800 17th Street Ter.

3/1

Back Pain

At 12:26 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.