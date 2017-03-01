Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/28)

BOOKED: Nathan Clanton of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DWS and fail to stop behind the stop line, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Tony Chambers of Hoisington on SFDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cori J. Galliart on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for probation violation, with a bond of $35,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: William Rowe of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for criminal threat and domestic battery with a bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,183.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on a Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence. He is to serve the remaining time, 9 days on this case. BCDC for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility with a bond in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Alex Herren of Hoisington to Riley County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: James Victory of Stafford on Stafford County District Court case for battery on LEO and disorderly conduct after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.