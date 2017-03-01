An attendance officer a possibility at Great Bend High School

The Great Bend High School, like many other high schools across the country, have their fair share of attendance issues.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says if the district wants students to learn soft skills, get smarter, and eventually graduate, they have to have students show up in the first place.

Through a work session Monday with the USD 428 Board of Education, the idea of a high school attendance truancy officer was brought up.

Khris Thexton Audio

Thexton says the position could wander the halls and make sure students get to the classroom and are not leaving the building.

The classified position was just one of many ideas the school board has written down as possible changes or improvements in their long-term goals.