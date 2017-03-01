Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

An attendance officer a possibility at Great Bend High School

by Leave a Comment

gbhsThe Great Bend High School, like many other high schools across the country, have their fair share of attendance issues.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says if the district wants students to learn soft skills, get smarter, and eventually graduate, they have to have students show up in the first place.

Through a work session Monday with the USD 428 Board of Education, the idea of a high school attendance truancy officer was brought up.

Khris Thexton Audio


Thexton says the position could wander the halls and make sure students get to the classroom and are not leaving the building.

The classified position was just one of many ideas the school board has written down as possible changes or improvements in their long-term goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *