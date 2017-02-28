Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Wednesday Farmers Forum

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “Impact of Generational Change” It seems we are constantly besieged with stories about just how bad the young people of today are…they are lazy, they want to be handed everything, they have been coddled by helicopter parents, they are soft, and more. However, one business consultant says these are all part of the myth that surrounds generational issues.

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief John Stettinger and Barton County 911 Supervisor Liz Nolan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”