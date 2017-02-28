USD 428 wants to improve traffic flow safety around schools

The USD 428 Board of Education held a second work session within 30 days to discuss long-range planning for the school district.

At the first work session, the thought of adding preschool to the five public elementary schools in Great Bend received most of the press. The board came to a consensus that the preschool initiative still has a lot of questions and could be an idea for the distant future.

The seven board members in attendance at Monday’s special work session agreed that student safety should be the top concern.

Board member Cheryl Rugan says dropping off and picking students up at the school sites can be dangerous.

Cheryl Rugan Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/rugan-.mp3

For 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the afternoon schools throughout town become busy traffic nightmares. USD 428 is working on better crosswalks but the bigger picture would be a solution to help traffic flow and make the early morning and mid-afternoon chaos minimal.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the district will look into the cost of hiring a specialist to find answers to traffic and safety issues.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/thexton-safe.mp3

Other safety issues school board members highlighted were retrofitting district buses with seat belts and making sure each building had safe rooms or storm shelters.