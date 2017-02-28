Under consideration in Great Bend, 6th grade to the middle school

The thought of adding preschool to the elementary school buildings in Great Bend has stirred up many other possible changes to the school district.

USD 428 is one of the few districts in the state that have sixth grade in elementary schools and not at the middle school.

There is a concern with the gap of sixth graders and eighth graders being in the same building, but USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the quick turnaround for students in a two-year middle school is not good.

Moving sixth grade to the middle school would free up space in the grade schools to potentially add preschool-aged students. Preschool is currently not required for children before they enter kindergarten but the district sees the advantages of having the students in their system at earlier ages.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton feels moving the sixth grade over to the middle school makes academic sense.

The school district’s two bonds taken out are on course to be paid off in 2018. Money previously applied to the bonds could be used for construction or renovations to the west of the middle school on Harrison Street to accommodate the extra class.