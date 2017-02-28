Truck driver praises efficiency of Great Bend Transload facility

In late January, it was announced that a major manufacturer would start using the Great Bend Transload facility near the Great Bend Municipal Airport to store wind turbine components. Since the announcement, trucks and trains have been rolling in and out of the 29-acre lot with wind blades and tubular steel towers.

Daily Express truck driver Belinda Howard stopped in Great Bend after dropping off a tower last week.

Belinda Howard Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/howard-haul-1.mp3

A selection committee chose Great Bend and Garden City out of 111 applications to receive the shipping hub. The Kansas Department of Transportation provided $3 million to help construct the nearly $7 million facility.

Howard is originally from Paris, Texas and has been hauling for over 30 years and expressed that the Great Bend Transload facility is the best yard she has shipped to.

Belinda Howard Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/howard-haul-2.mp3

Howard says the staff at Watco Supply Chain Services is getting drivers in and out of the facility in a quick fashion. Howard estimated it takes 20 minutes to get the trailer apart, 20 minutes for the crane to offset the component, and another 20 minutes to get the trailer hooked back up to pull out of the yard.

Last week’s delivery was Howard’s sixth to Great Bend and she estimates each haul is an average of 1,000 miles.