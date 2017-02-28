Relieved to get Relief

Friday’s announcement that Barton County was one of 18 Kansas Counties that were included in a disaster declaration is good news, not only for the county but the surrounding area as well. The Governor submitted a request for disaster assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on February 13th in response to the ice storm that struck the state from January 13-16. Here’s Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller.

Those expenses incurred by the Road and Bridge Department are estimated to be in the neighborhood of 60 to 70 thousand dollars. Miller says the declaration is also good news for rural cooperatives. She says in Barton County alone, Midwest Energy spent over $150,000 to repair transmission lines. She ads that the money returned to cooperatives in 2007 was well spent.

Other area counties included in that disaster declaration were Edwards, Ellsworth, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush and Stafford.