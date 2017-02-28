Police: Kan. armed robbery suspect fired gun, demanded cash

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday police responded to report of an armed robbery in the 900 Block of SW 37th in Topeka, according to a media release.

A suspect, described as a white male in his 20s had entered the business, fired a gun into the ceiling and demanded money.

He was last seen running north from the business and then west on Devon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.