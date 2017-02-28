Final KBCA Basketball Rankings

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Blue Valley
3. Blue Valley North
4. Manhattan
5. Derby
6. Wichita South
7. Olathe Northwest
8. Lawrence
9.Lawrence Free State
10. Wichita East
5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Salina Central
5. Liberal
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Wichita Heights
8. Pittsburg
9. St. James Academy
10. Topeka Seaman
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Ottawa
4. Eudora
5. Wamego
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. McPherson
8. Abilene
9. Buhler
10. Hays
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Andale
3. Wichita Collegiate
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Topeka Hayden
6. Rock Creek
7. Pratt
8. Baxter Springs
9. Scott City
10. Burlington
3A Boys
1. Humboldt
2. Hesston
3. Norton
4. Marysville
5. Nemaha Central
6. Maur Hill
7. Galena
8. Phillipsburg
9. Erie
10. St. Mary’s
2A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Salina-Sacred Heart
3. Ness City
4. Troy
5.Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
6. Kansas City Christian
7. Spearville
8. Sedan
9. Jefferson County North
10. Central Plains
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Doniphan West
7. Dighton
8. Burlingame
9. Lebo
10. Osborne
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Northern Valley
3. Hartford
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. Hutchinson-Central
Christian
6. Wallace County
7. Logan
8. Ashland
9. Otis-Bison
10. Junction City-St. Xavier
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe East
4. Washburn Rural
5. Derby
6. Olathe South
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Lawrence
9. Blue Valley North
10. Olathe Northwest
5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Goddard
5. Salina Central
6. Newton
7. KC SChlagle
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Liberal
10. Pittsburg
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Wellington
9. Abilene
10. Labette County
4A D2-Girls
1. Girard
2. Clay Center
3. Concordia
4. Holton
5. Jefferson West
6. Burlington
7. Columbus
8. Haven
9. Scott City
10. Baxter Springs
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Caney Valley
5. Rossville
6. Humboldt
7. Council Grove
8. Nemaha Central
9. Cheney
10. Russell
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Wabaunsee
3. Meade
4. Hoxie
5. Kiowa County
6. Valley Falls
7. Jefferson County North
8. Moundridge
9. Washington County
10. Berean Academy
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Beloit/St. John/Tipton
6. Dighton
7. Goessel
8. South Barber
9. Stockton
10. St. Paul
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Cunningham
3. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. Otis -Bison
6. Southern Cloud
7. Wilson
8. Ingalls
9. Wallace County
10. Caldwell
