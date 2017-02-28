Expanded Pre-K pilot program could be tested at Riley School

The Great Bend school district is seeing a decrease in their enrollment numbers and the biggest drop is coming from Riley Elementary School.

For the first time in a long time, Riley has the capability to drop to two sections for each grade level. USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says there is currently three sections of kindergarten at Riley with 12 students in each class.

The reduction of students, space, and teachers has freed up the possibility of a pilot program for USD 428’s desire to have preschools at all five public grade schools. Thexton felt like it was a good chance to show the benefits of more preschool.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/thexton-riley.mp3

Riley currently has a half-day preschool that is financed by “at-risk” funds that help low-income students. The current preschool designed for four-year olds would stay and the addition would be for three-year olds.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp stated interventionists or certified teacher aides could step in if a class became too big.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/popp-riley.mp3

Thexton says no teaching positions would be lost but Riley is looking at four to five staff reductions through attrition. Thexton estimates each position costs $50,000 with salary and benefits, so the reduction could save anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000. At no additional cost to the district, USD 428 would like to move forward with the pilot program next fall.