Cop Shop (2/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/27)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:22 p.m. a burglary was reported at 62 NE 20 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/27)
Theft
At 8:40 a.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:25 a.m. Christopher Perales was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a Pawnee County warrant.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:42 a.m. a juvenile was arrested at 22nd & Jefferson Street for driving with no DL.
Non Injury Accident
At 1:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.
At 2:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 3209 10th Street on private property.
At 4:25 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Garfield Avenue.
Diabetic Problems
At 10:13 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4904 Lakin Avenue.
