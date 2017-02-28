Cop Shop (2/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/27)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:22 p.m. a burglary was reported at 62 NE 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/27)

Theft

At 8:40 a.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:25 a.m. Christopher Perales was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a Pawnee County warrant.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:42 a.m. a juvenile was arrested at 22nd & Jefferson Street for driving with no DL.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.

At 2:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 3209 10th Street on private property.

At 4:25 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Garfield Avenue.

Diabetic Problems

At 10:13 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4904 Lakin Avenue.