Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/27)

BOOKED: Brenda Brown of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for no DL and no insurance, no bond.

RELEASED: Michael Hayes of Osborne County District Court warrant for felony theft to Osborne PD.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for no DL and no insurance, no bond.

RELEASED: Jesus Benavides of Great Bend on a Grant County District Court warrant for probation violation to Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Andrew Delgadillo of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court case after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Marvin Ulery of Liberal on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $500.00 cash bond.