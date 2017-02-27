Walkoff victory propels Cougars’ series sweep over Western Nebraska

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team needed a Sunday rally in game one scoring four runs in the final two innings for a 6-5 victory before a five run third broke open the nightcap for a 10-2 series finale to complete its weekend sweep at Lawson-Biggs Field over Western Nebraska Community College.

Improving to 10-2 on the season while dropping Western Nebraska to 4-8, Barton will next have a Tuesday 3:00 p.m. nine inning game hosting the junior varsity squad from McPherson College before the weekend’s conference opening series at Butler Community College.