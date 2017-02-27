Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Ronald John “Ron” Staudinger, 81, died February 25, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. He was born August 21, 1935, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Adolph J. and Emma Josephine (Schauf) Staudinger. Ron graduated from Odin High School in 1953 and then graduated from St. Benedict’s College, Atchison, Kansas. He served in the Army Reserves.

On May 4, 1963, he married Joan Magdalen Stoss, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hoisington.

Ron and Joan lived on and farmed at the family farm near Beaver for 34 years before moving to Great Bend in 1997.

He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Beaver. A current member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2630 at Odin, Kansas. Ron had also served on the Beaver Township Board.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Staudinger. Other survivors include; daughters, Connie Jo Schlochtermeier of Beaver, and Linda Sue Stanley of Great Bend; brother, Milton Staudinger and wife Betty of Beaver; sisters, Rosemary Demel and husband Bob of Great Bend, Kathleen Meares and husband Jim of Salina; seven grandchildren, Blaize, Megan, Kyler, Kale, and Collin Schlochtermeier, and Cordell and Corbin Stanley.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a Vigil service and rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Beaver, Kansas. Memorials may be made to National Parkinson Foundation or Benedictine College in care of the Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.