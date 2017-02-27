Police ask for help to identify Kansas burglary suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify suspects.

Just after 4a.m. Sunday, residents in Clearwater experienced several auto burglaries. The subjects attempted to use a credit card stolen in one of the burglaries at the Walmart.

They appear to be driving a larger black SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, with a large New England Patriots sticker in the rear window.

Anyone recognizing either of these subjects, or the SUV, is encouraged to call the Clearwater Police Dept. at 620-584-2312