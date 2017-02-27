Mary Degenhardt

Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Mary Louise Ney Degenhardt, 60, died February 25, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born October 6, 1956, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Margaret (Koeller) Ney. She graduated from Hoisington High School in 1974.

On September 8, 1979, she married Richard Lee Degenhardt at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

Mary worked for O’Neill Tank Company and Allen Drilling Company for 20 years.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard Lee Degenhardt of the home; daughter, Andrea Farmer and husband Nick of Great Bend; granddaughter, Krisstian Farmer; mother, Margaret Ney of Hoisington; brothers, John Ney and wife Marie of Great Bend, Mike Ney of Hoisington, and Robert Ney and wife Hope of Hoisington.

She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Ney, and a sister-in-law, Debra Ney.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with Vigil Rosary service at 7 p.m., at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.