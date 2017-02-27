GREAT BEND — Lillie Jean Livingston, 87, died Feb. 26, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born April 11, 1929, at Hays, the daughter of James Ingalls and Bertha Susan (Ringeisen) Harbaugh. She married Delbert Brown Livingston Feb. 8, 1975, at Great Bend. He died Aug. 31, 1988. A Great Bend resident since 1937, coming from Russell, Mrs. Livingston was a bookkeeper for Great Bend Ford Tractor.

Mrs. Livingston was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and Altar Society, and was a former member of Lake Barton Golf Club and former member of Zeta Gamma Sorority. She was a volunteer for RSVP.

Survivors include three sons, Shannon Schartz and his wife Jennifer of Great Bend, Randy Schartz and his wife Suzanne of Overland Park, and Monte Schartz of Overland Park; one daughter, Deena Hutsell and her husband Al of Prairie Village; step daughter, Debbie Wise and her husband Dennis of Great Bend; two sisters, Bonnie Schartz and Phyllis Bodine, both of Hutchinson; six grandchildren, Casey Hutsell, Kelly Hutsell, Melanie Lewis, Ian Schartz, Brianna Schartz and Elizabeth Sneden; one step-granddaughter, Melissa Amerine; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Warren Harbaugh, Willis Harbaugh, Richard Harbaugh, Ralph Harbaugh, James Harbaugh, Lloyd Harbaugh and Ernest Harbaugh; one sister, June Faulkner; and one grandson, Dane Schartz.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

