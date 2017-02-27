UPDATE: 2 dead in Kansas head-on crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just before 6:30a.m. on Monday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Scion XB driven by Haynie, Bambi J. Haynie, 38, Herington, was eastbound on U.S. 400 just west of Z Road.

The vehicle crossed the center line hit a westbound 2004 Chevy Avalanche driven by Tanner W. McMullen, 17, Fall River. The Avalanche caught fire and came to rest in the West bound ditch.

