John O’Connor

February 27, 2017

And now, it’s another scintillating edition of Typing as Therapy, Week 293 in this course of treatment, which upon completion will render me just as goofy as when I started. But what the heck, it’s fun.

I can tell you what’s NOT fun: mattress shopping. I always knew this at some subconscious level, I guess, but the other day I read some study that said mattress shopping is right up there with car shopping and going to the dentist on the 1-to-10 scale of Unpleasant Experiences.

The problem, as I see it, is like a lot of consumer goods, there are just too many choices. After a while your eyes glaze over and you just hand the guy your debit card and hope he doesen’t hurt you too much.

Buying a mattress is not like purchasing a car or a big screen TV. A mattress is a more personal transaction. You spend the night with it; it becomes a part of you, as it were. You feel that it plays a major role in whether you have a good night’s sleep or not. Let’s visit the mattress store…

First of all, they bury you with jargon and pseudo-scientific language that’s ‘designed to dazzle’ you: “this model has the very special Mega-Mush Gel Plush layer on top that conforms to your body, but does not sag.” (Oh, but it will, in a year or so, you can bank on it.)

You ask what the difference is between that one and the one with the Unbelievable Underlayer Cosmic Cushion in the middle of it. Simple: this one stays cool in summer and warm in winter. Wait a minute. Aren’t they ALL supposed to do that? And doesen’t that imply that the other model is hot in summer and cold in winter? Your brain is starting to have trouble processing all this. But that’s okay; they say the mattress was designed by a former NASA engineer, so they must know what they’re doing. Right.

And then, back in a dim corner of the store, reside a couple of classic innerspring mattresses, the type you’ve used and (mostly) loved for years. Oh, the salesperson will gladly let you go over and take a look at them, even lay down on them if you like, but then will say “yes, we still carry your traditional models like this, and sure, some folks (he means old fogies) still like them, but the memory foam models are the most popular now.”

You can also get a hybrid unit of innerspring mattress with a ‘pillow top,’ a foam layer that’ll protect your tender parts from those innersprings, which after all, could pop through and give you a good jolt right in the lumbar at 3 am.

The pricing strategy is somewhat opaque, too. They have special ‘Super Savings’ on them right now, but that lasts only though the weekend. Now, they DO have their Spring Mattress Event (sales are called ‘events’ now) coming up in April, but the sales consultant is not sure which ones will be on sale. Or you could wait until fall when they have their annual ‘Fall into a Good Night’s Sleep Right Now’ event, which has the best values of THE ENTIRE YEAR! (Wait a minute, didn’t they just have the Best Prices of the Year in January?)

So you buy one and hope for the best. Two days later you read ANOTHER study which says the type of bedding doesen’t matter much, what matters is your state of mind. All those things you carry around with you during the day are the culprit in the Great Sleep Quest. And, oh, by the way, don’t eat or drink three hours before bed and don’t watch TV or any other glowing screens just before bed. And don’t fight with your mate just before lights out. And on and on…

Personal note: I think the best sleep I ever had was in a bed not much wider than my body on a mattress that was MAYBE four inches thick, located in an Army Quonset hut in Korea.

I wonder if I could still buy one like that. ‘Course then I’d have to buy the Quonset, too.

Hope you didn’t lose any sleep over our questions from last week. The results:

Terry got the Indian Motorcycle question answered straightaway. Nice work.

Richard came up with the answer to the fishing gear/explosives company: Zebco. Right you are! Before they got into fishing equipment the ‘Zero Hour Bomb Company’ (love that name) made devices for use in oil wells.

Okay, another couple of guesses for Sinatra’s favorite food: Ryan said spaghetti and Billy Willy said ‘Hot Pockets.’ No, sorry.

Here it is (ta-daaaa): beans and franks. Yep, ‘tis true; the guy who could afford any gourmet treat in the world loved his beans and franks, and more than once had them flown in to wherever he was.

Congrats to Julie. She got the ‘Newcombe Building,’ formerly known as Radio Shack at 12th and Kansas.

We’re still workin’ on the question involving the bakery building in the 1200 block of Washington. Eldon had some good memories of it when it was a grocery. John Strobel checked in with very detailed and interesting info about the place. Turned out he and Eldon were musicians in the same school band back then. I enjoyed both of your stories.

However. That’s still not what I’m looking for. What I’m looking for is from about 1937. If no one gets it this time, I’ll just tell you next week.

New questions: Speaking of music, what did a guy named Antoine come up with about 150 years ago?

Who was the only Oscar to win an Oscar?

What 1982 film had six Oscar nominations and no wins?

What church was located directly west of the old Roosevelt Jr. High on Broadway?

Okay, that’ll put the cork in the bottle for this time. Have a peachy week.

John