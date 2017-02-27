Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Georgann Stanley, 63, died February 24, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born August 29, 1953, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of George Howard and Wonda Love (Bond) Herd. Georgann graduated from Southeast High School, Wichita, Kansas.

On July 18, 1981, she married Richard David Stanley, in Wichita, Kansas. He died August 7, 2009.

Georgann was a member of The Downtown Church and Church on the Street, Wichita.

She is survived by five children; Jessica Ann Marie Stanley of Hoisington, Thomas Richard Stanley and wife Ashley of Wichita, Sarah Elizabeth Stanley of Wichita, Julie Ann Fuller of Cape Coral, Florida, and Timbal Ann Stanley of Cape Coral, Florida; four siblings, Karmen Nowak of Mulvane, Kansas, Gene Herd of Oklahoma, Cindy Smith of Dallas, Texas, and Steve Herd of Wichita, Kansas; five grandchildren, Charlotte Stanley, Peter Stanley, Gage Stanley, Logan Fuller, and Alex Fuller.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday March 4, 2017, at First Southern Baptist Church, Great Bend, Kansas, with Pastor Joe Wright presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Praise Ranch or Church on the Street, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.