FEBRUARY 27, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: COCKATEALS, FRESH EGGS 617-4331

FOR SALE: 14IN PIP WRENCH, GRILL GUARD, SIZE 9D WESTERN BOOTS, SIZE 9 DR SCHOLLS DRESS SHOES 786-1945

FOR SALE: MERCURY MOTOR, ROD AND REELS 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: ALTERNATIVE PARTS FOR 05 DODGE DURANGO 620-639-2853

LOOKING FOR: MOTOR HOME TIRES 8X17.5, 640-7432

FOR SALE: FISHING BOAT 620-617-8744

FOR SALE: PUSH MOWER, RIDING MOWER 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: WASHER AND DRYER, MOWER, LOOKING FOR: 1 TWIN MATRESS, 2 QUEEN BED FRAMES 793-0979

LOOKING FOR: SOYBEAN PLATE 620-617-1767

FOR SALE: TIRES 2.55.65.18, 15KW GENERATOR, SQUARE TUBING 785-222-3291

FOR SALE: 5TH WHEEL TAILGATE 792-4466

LOOKING FOR: 5 SPEED TRANSMISSION FOR FORD RANGER 923-5356

LOOKING FOR: SAME SIZED OLD BICYCLES 792-6525

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PICKUP, CRAFTSMAN TOOL BOXES 923-5589

FOR SALE: WASHER AND DRYER 793-7555

FOR SALE: GLASS TOP TABLE, HOSPITAL BED 564-2543

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 2.35.75.17, UPRIGHT FREEZER, ROTO TILLER 804-3204

FOR SALE: BUILDING, 70 EL CAMINO, APACHE PICKUP, LOOKING FOR: BUMPER POLE CAMPER 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 97 GRAND MARQUEE, 1981 SUZUKI 1100, FLATBED 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: LOG SPLITTER, TRIMMER 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: COMPUTER CABINET, 19IN FLAT SCREEN MONITOR 792-9414

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES, 20.8.38, 20.8.42, STOCK TANKS, 69 CHEVY PICKUP 785-650-1175