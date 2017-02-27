Commissioners approve $42,000 of purchases for Road and Bridge Department

In the past, Barton County Commissioners have not questioned very many purchase requests made by the Road and Bridge Department. For the most part, that was true again Monday as Road and Bridge Director Dale Phillips came before the board with three items on his wish list that totaled just over $42,000. But when Commissioner Alicia Straub questioned the need to purchase a new forklift for just under $25,000, it led to this discussion between Straub and Commissioner Don Davis.

Kenny Schremmer also backed the Road and Bridge Department saying if they say it is something that is needed, then it must be needed.

The vote was 4-1 to purchase the forklift with Straub casting the lone dissenting vote.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of a new rotary brush cutter for $5,399, and the purchase of front end loader forks for use at the county’s sandpit in the amount of $11,995.