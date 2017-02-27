Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/24 – 2/26)

2/24

BOOKED: Abby V. Parks on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Mark Prosper of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. Lyon County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jeremy Raybern of Salina on Barton County District Court case for revoked bond, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Strouse of Lorrain on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Richie Samora of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cori Galliart of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $1,708.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Aubryanna Kurth of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery on a law enforcement officer, bond is $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

RELEASED: Brandon Dannebohm on Barton County District Court warrant to Community Corrections.

RELEASED: Alek Vasquez of Great Bend posted a $1,000.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding on Barton County District Court case for distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana with 1,000 feet of a school, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons.

RELEASED: Jeremy Raybern of Salina on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bonded $10,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dennis Streiner of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, forgery x3, theft by deception x2, after posting a $40,000.00 OR per Judge Svaty.

RELEASED: Richie Samora of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, posted a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Mark Prosper of Wichita to Lyon County.

2/25

BOOKED: Karin Gore of Larned on Barton County District Court case for driving under the influence and left of center, bond is $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Derek Marley of Pawnee Rock on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Dale Robinson of Chase on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $350.00 C/S. Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $1,442.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Harold Wiley of Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, expired registration, an no proof of insurance, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Karen Gore of Larned on Barton County District Court case for driving under the influence and left of center after posting $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Harold Wiley of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, expired registration, an no proof of insurance, posted a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

2/26

BOOKED: Julio Ayala of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for failure to maintain lane, driving while suspended, and no proof of insurance, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Jesus Benavides of Great Bend on a Grant County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Dakota Kocker of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for speeding, failure to maintain lane, suspended DL, no insurance, and minor in consumption, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Hoisington on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $10,000.00 C/S. Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $500.00 cash only. Salina Municipal Court warrant for probation violation, bond was set at $190.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jessica J. Polzin for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for habitual violator, DWS, no proof of insurance, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,577.50 cash only or 180 days in jail.

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Marvin Ulery of Liberal on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $825.00 cash only or 88 days in jail.

RELEASED: Julio Ayala of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for failure to maintain lane, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance, after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Dakota Kocker of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for speeding, failure to maintain lane, suspended DL, no insurance and minor in consumption, after posting a $1,000.00 surety.

RELEASED: Dale Robinson of Chase posted a $1,442.00 cash bond on EMC case for contempt of court and posted a $350.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on EMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Aubryanna Kurth of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery on a law enforcement officer after serving 48 hour receiving an OR bond.

RELEASED: Ashley Strouse of Lorrain on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 cash bond.