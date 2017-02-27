Suspect charged after fatal stabbing in Kinsley home

EDWARDS COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Edwards County are investigating a fatal weekend stabbing and have a suspect in custody, according to Edwards County Attorney Mark Frame.

Just after 1p.m. on Saturday, authorities were called to a home at 112 Massachusetts Street in Kinsley, according to Frame.

Deputies arrested Jason Rae Stone, 37, Kinsley, for the stabbing of 52-year-old Daniel J. O’Brien, just recently of Kinsley, according to a Frame.

On Monday, the county attorney filed a 2nd– degree criminal count of murder against Stone.

The single count is charged as a Severity Level 1, Person Felony. This is defined as an intentional killing of another.

Stone is being held at the Edwards County Jail on a bond in the amount of $100,000.

He has previous convictions in Kiowa County for drugs and trafficking contraband, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

