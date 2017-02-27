Suspect charged after fatal stabbing in Kinsley home

EDWARDS COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Edwards County are investigating a fatal weekend stabbing and have a suspect in custody, according to Edwards County Attorney Mark Frame.
Just after 1p.m. on Saturday, authorities were called to a home at 112 Massachusetts Street in Kinsley, according to Frame.
Deputies arrested Jason Rae Stone, 37, Kinsley, for the stabbing of 52-year-old Daniel J. O’Brien, just recently of Kinsley, according to a Frame.
On Monday, the county attorney filed a 2nd– degree criminal count of murder against Stone.
The single count is charged as a Severity Level 1, Person Felony. This is defined as an intentional killing of another.
Stone is being held at the Edwards County Jail on a bond in the amount of $100,000.
He has previous convictions in Kiowa County for drugs and trafficking contraband, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
————-
EDWARDS COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Edwards County are investigating a fatal weekend stabbing and have a suspect in custody, according to County Attorney Mark Frame.
Just after 1p.m. on Saturday, authorities were called to a residence near first and Massachusetts in Kinsley, according to Frame.
Additional details on what led to the stabbing, the arrest and names of those involved will be released later Monday.
Comments
Jay says
$100,000 bond seems kinda low for someone accused of murder
Report this comment