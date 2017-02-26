Surveying work for proposed roundabout continues in Stafford County

Earlier this month, the Kansas Department of Transportation began conducting survey work at the US-50/US-281 intersection in Stafford County in preparation for the proposed construction of a roundabout.

The field survey is scheduled to be completed by mid-March weather permitting. Letting for the project could potentially be as early as October 2018.

According to Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn, the proposed construction calls for a diamond shaped group of restricted lanes called “Tight Flies” that are constructed outside of the center roundabout.

Carolyn Dunn Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/DUNN-THAT.mp3

According to K-DOT, roundabouts can reduce crashes at an intersection by 62%, but they do have their limits. The design addresses the need to impact traffic flow by slowing traffic while providing access to the oversized loads passing through the state. Federal Funds will be used for the construction.